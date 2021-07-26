Coffee Holding starts sales of CBD-infused coffee pods
Jul. 26, 2021
- Coffee Holding Co. (NASDAQ:JVA) says hemp and cannabidiol firm The Jordre Well has started commercial sales of its first CBD-infused line extension for the Café Caribe brand, as well as its first CBD-infused line extension for the Harmony Bay gourmet coffee brand.
- The Jordre Well and the company's Café Caribe CBD Infused Colombian Coffee Single Serve Pods, and Harmony Bay CBD Infused Donut Shop Blend Coffee Single Serve Pods contain 12 coffee pods per box - each single-serving cup containing 25 mg of hemp-derived CBD isolate per serving and are compatible for use with most K-Cups Brewers. The total package contains 300 mg of hemp-derived CBD isolate from hemp grown in the USA.
- "We believe we are in a strong position to bring national leadership to the highly fragmented CBD-infused beverage market and intend to launch more high-quality and consistent CBD-infused products in the near future," updates Coffee Holding CEO Andrew Gordon.
- Coffee Holding owns a 49.9% stake in Jordre Well.
- JVA +3.77% premarket to $5.50.
