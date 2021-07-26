Mohamed El-Erian expects inflation to outpace Fed projections
Jul. 26, 2021 10:03 AM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor
- Mohamed El-Erian, former PIMCO CEO and a current adviser to Allianz, said Monday that it was "almost a certainty" that inflation will run higher than the Federal Reserve currently expects.
- El-Erian told CNBC that the main question at this point was whether the global economic system was "wired loosely enough" to adjust to the levels of inflation it will likely get.
- The former PIMCO CEO's comments came ahead of the Fed's regular policy meeting, which takes place this week. El-Erian doesn't expect "fireworks" when the Fed announces its next policy move Wednesday, as he believes the central bank will be very careful about telegraphing any change in stance.
- El-Erian contended that the Fed does not have the right policy structure in place to battle the coming tide of inflation, since the central bank has "adopted a new framework that is backward-looking."
- "They are no longer forecast-based, they are outcome-based," he said of the Fed.
- In fact, El-Erian argued that few within the modern economy were ready for the wave of inflation, since it has been decades since the economy saw such rapid price increases.
- He asserted that there is a "fundamental misunderstanding" of inflation because "most traders haven't traded through it."
