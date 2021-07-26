Procaps estimates Q2 revenues, Union Acquisition business combination on track
Jul. 26, 2021 10:05 AM ETProcaps Group, S.A. (PROC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Procaps, integrated international healthcare and pharmaceutical company, estimates Q2 net revenues expected to increase over 25% Y/Y; it has announced a proposed business combination with Union Acquisition (NASDAQ:LATNU).
- Across all five strategic business units, there was a significant increase in demand for Procaps products and services; in 2020, Procaps generated net revenue of $331M, adj. EBITDA of $85M and is on track to reach $397M in net revenue and $105M in adj. EBITDA in 2021.
- One of the unit, Diabetrics experienced a similar Y/Ygrowth in the Q2 as it did in Q1, benefiting from sales from the launch of a new insulin.
- The company expects to provide Q2 update in mid-August along with an update to FY21 net revenue and ad. EBITDA guidance; FY adj. EBITDA margin expansion from 18% in 2019 to 26% in 2021 with strong positive free cash flow.
- Business combination is expected to be completed in Q3; on closure, existing Procaps Group shareholders are expected to hold ~76% of the combined company, which shares will be subject to certain lock-up arrangements.
- The combined company will have ~$236.9M in gross cash proceeds for funding organic growth; combined company will have an implied initial enterprise value of ~$1.1B.
- Transaction represents attractive entry valuation at 10.75X estimated 2021 EV/EBITDA multiple versus global CDMO and pharmaceutical industry comparable companies.
- Institutional investors have committed to an upsized PIPE of $100M in ordinary shares of LATN, which will be converted into ordinary shares of the combined company on business combination closure.
- Based on LATN shareholders redemptions, there is ~$136.9M in cash currently held in LATN's trust account.