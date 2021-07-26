Minerals Technologies closes acquisition of Normerica
Jul. 26, 2021 10:06 AM ETMinerals Technologies Inc. (MTX)MTXBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Minerals Technologies (MTX +2.2%) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Normerica, a Toronto, Canada-based supplier of branded and private label pet care products. The transaction has closed effective today.
- Established in 1992, Normerica's product portfolio mainly consists of bentonite-based cat litter products. The company generated revenue of ~$140M in 2020 and employs around 320 people.
- Commenting on the deal, Douglas T. Dietrich, MTI Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Normerica and its portfolio of branded and private label bentonite-based cat litter products fits perfectly with our North America cat litter business. The combination is extremely complementary, both geographically and from a product portfolio and customer perspective."
- The acquisition is expected to be accretive to MTI’s EPS in 2021. Normerica’s financial results will be reported in the Household, Personal Care & Specialty Products business within MTI’s Performance Materials segment.