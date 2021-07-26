PPG to expand capacity for gloss beverage can coatings at Delaware plant
Jul. 26, 2021 10:12 AM ET
- PPG (PPG +0.3%) is expanding production capacity of overvarnish coatings for beverage can exteriors, including PPG ISENSE Gloss coatings, at its Delaware, Ohio, plant.
- The move is aimed at helping can makers and brand owners meet soaring demand for beverage cans.
- The company expects the expansion plus its existing overvarnish capacity at its Oak Creek, Wisconsin, packaging coatings facility to increase its overall production of overvarnish coatings in the U.S. by 40%.
- The company said the Delaware plant will also provide in-line analytical capabilities for enhanced batch consistency.
- Source: Press Release