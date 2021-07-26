Comtech bags $35.8M contract to deploy 'next generation' 911 technologies
Jul. 26, 2021 10:12 AM ETComtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL)CMTLBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL +4.1%) announces that its Safety & Security Technologies group, which is part of Comtech's Commercial Solutions segment, was awarded a multi-year statewide contract valued at $35.8M to design, deploy, and operate Next Generation 911 services for the State of Arizona.
- Total contract value includes a multi-year contract extension option, excluding such option, the contract is valued at $23.5M.
- The contract awarded to Comtech includes implementing Comtech's NG911 solutions to provide citizens with advanced communication capabilities when calling for emergency services, including police, fire and emergency medical services.
- Through use of Comtech's Next Generation Core Services the State of Arizona will be able to offer a seamless, coordinated and efficient NG911 system to all the State's local 911 centers.
- The award also includes an ability for Arizona to purchase Comtech's market leading Solacom Call Handling solutions for PSAPs and includes Comtech's new CyberSecurity software training program that will be available for employees on a statewide basis.