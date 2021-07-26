Harbor Custom Development to sell 144 entitled lots to Lennar for $10.4M
- Harbor Custom Development (HCDI +0.2%) entered into a sales contract with Lennar Northwest, subsidiary of the Lennar (LEN -1.3%), for $10.4M on 144 entitled lots in Olympic Ridge located in Belfair, Washington.
- The company has further announced that it has separately contracted with Lennar to develop the Olympic Ridge lots for an additional $10.88M bringing the combined contracted value to $21.2M.
- "We are excited to continue our relationship with Lennar at the Olympic Ridge subdivision and look forward to delivering them the 144 lots in 2022. We anticipate Lennar will continue with their current success of constructing high-quality single-family homes," president & CEO Sterling Griffin commented.