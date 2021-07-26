Lockheed Martin awards $117M contract to BAE Systems for next-generation LRASM seekers

  • Lockheed Martin (LMT -3.0%) has awarded a $117M contract to BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY +0.7%) to produce next-generation missile seekers for its Long Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM).
  • The seeker technology enables LRASM to detect and engage specific maritime targets in contested environments with less dependence on traditional navigation systems.
  • BAE Systems' next-generation seekers for Lots 4 and 5 are more capable and easier to produce, with less-complicated manufacturing processes. The system cost has been significantly reduced with the replacement of obsolescent and limited-availability parts.
  • The LRASM contract will support missiles for the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy and U.S. allies through Foreign Military Sales.
  • Work on the LRASM seeker will be performed at BAE Systems' facilities in Wayne, New Jersey; Greenlawn, New York; and Nashua, New Hampshire.
