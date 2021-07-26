NeuroMetrix gains on trial results of neurostimulation device Quell for fibromyalgia
Jul. 26, 2021 10:35 AM ETNUROBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Shares of NeuroMetrix (NURO -0.8%) are up this morning as results of a trial of its neurostimulation device Quell were published in a scientific journal.
- After three months, patients who used a standard dose of neurostimulation using the Quell device saw reduced disease impact, pain, and functional impairment compared to a placebo group that received a low dose (sham) of neurostimulation, according to results published in the Journal of Pain Research.
- Earlier this month, Quell was granted Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA for fibromyalgia.