NeuroMetrix gains on trial results of neurostimulation device Quell for fibromyalgia

Jul. 26, 2021 10:35 AM ETNUROBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments

Definition of the word Fibromyalgia in a dictionary
Zerbor/iStock via Getty Images

  • Shares of NeuroMetrix (NURO -0.8%) are up this morning as results of a trial of its neurostimulation device Quell were published in a scientific journal.
  • After three months, patients who used a standard dose of neurostimulation using the Quell device saw reduced disease impact, pain, and functional impairment compared to a placebo group that received a low dose (sham) of neurostimulation, according to results published in the Journal of Pain Research.
  • Earlier this month, Quell was granted Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA for fibromyalgia.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.