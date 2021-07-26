TripAdvisor powers higher after Barron's callout on subscriber upside

Jul. 26, 2021 11:32 AM ETTripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments

  • TripAdvisor (TRIP +6.0%) is sharply higher after getting a callout in Barron's over the weekend.
  • The publication thinks TripAdvisor may start to catch more attention from its new travel subscription service that offers discounted hotel rates and other benefits.
  • The math on TripAdvisor Plus looks intriguing to a number of analysts. "If Tripadvisor can attract 10M subscribers to its subscription service, that would generate about $1 billion in revenue and $500 million of free cash flow," says Baron Atlas Fund manager Ashim Mehra says. If all goes well, those subs could be worth $10B in value for a total TRIP value of about $16B, which could put Tripadvisor stock above $100.
  • Importantly, it is also noted that Tripadvisor has been reducing its reliance on hotel search revenue amid Google domination to focus on the "experiences" business.
