Box rolls out Box Sign digital signature solution
Jul. 26, 2021 11:35 AM ETBox, Inc. (BOX)BOXBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Cloud content management firm Box (BOX -1.1%) has rolled out its Box Sign native e-signature capability, available for free to its Business and Enterprise plan customers.
- Box Sign supports unlimited signatures and APIs to enable businesses to digitize agreements management and governance. Basic Box Sign functionality will available in all Box plans, while advanced features to automate high-volume e-signature use cases will be available in higher-tier plans.
- Box Sign was developed following Box's acquisition of cloud-based electronic signature company SignRequest in February 2021.
- Diego Dugatkin, Chief Product Officer at Box, said, "With the addition of natively embedded e-signatures, Box customers will be able to manage the entire content lifecycle in the cloud, realizing the value of their content — at no additional cost. From the moment a file is created to when it’s shared, edited, published, approved, signed, classified, and retained, the entire content lifecycle can now happen in the Box Content Cloud."