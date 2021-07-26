I-Mab selloff is buying opportunity, Cantor says as shares reach two-month low

  • I-Mab (IMAB -14.6%) depositary receipts have lost more than a tenth to reach the lowest level since May amid investor concerns that a potential regulatory crackdown targeting for-profit education companies in China could happen with other sectors too.
  • Commenting on the development, Cantor Fitzgerald analysts led by Louise Chen say that "this is not the case” with I-Mab following a discussion with the company management.
  • “We think the selloff is overdone and not based on anything fundamental,” Chen and the team argued, reiterating the overweight rating and the 12-month price target of $95 on the stock to imply a premium of ~29.7% to the previous close.
  • Read: In June, Cantor raised the price target of I-Mab after a model update due to multiple expansions and upward revisions to earnings.
