I-Mab selloff is buying opportunity, Cantor says as shares reach two-month low
Jul. 26, 2021 11:37 AM ETI-Mab (IMAB)IMABBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- I-Mab (IMAB -14.6%) depositary receipts have lost more than a tenth to reach the lowest level since May amid investor concerns that a potential regulatory crackdown targeting for-profit education companies in China could happen with other sectors too.
- Commenting on the development, Cantor Fitzgerald analysts led by Louise Chen say that "this is not the case” with I-Mab following a discussion with the company management.
- “We think the selloff is overdone and not based on anything fundamental,” Chen and the team argued, reiterating the overweight rating and the 12-month price target of $95 on the stock to imply a premium of ~29.7% to the previous close.
- Read: In June, Cantor raised the price target of I-Mab after a model update due to multiple expansions and upward revisions to earnings.