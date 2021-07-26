Osisko inks agreement to purchase royalty on Tocantinzinho Project
Jul. 26, 2021 Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR)
- Osisko Gold Royalties (OR +1.8%) entered into a royalty transfer agreement with Sailfish Royalty post which the company agreed to purchase an up to 2.75% net smelter return royalty on the Tocantinzinho gold project operated by Eldorado Gold for cash consideration of $10M.
- A feasibility study on the project was completed by Eldorado in 2015 and an updated technical report was published by the company in 2019 which outlines an expected mine life of 10 years with annual gold production of 170Koz at an all-in sustaining cost of $615/ ounce.
- At the time of project construction the operator may make a payment of $5.5M to reduce the royalty percentage by 2% resulting in a royalty of 0.75%.
- "We are pleased to gain exposure to a large, construction-ready gold project with upside potential at depth as well as its surrounding land package in an area of Brazil that hosts a number of operating mines," president & CEO Sandeep Singh commented.