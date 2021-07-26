Zoomd Technologies gains on 2Q21 preliminary results; expects strong revenue growth

  • Zoomd Technologies (OTCPK:ZMDTF +11.1%) has reported its 2Q21 preliminary results, with revenues expected to be $11.1M (96% Y/Y); marking the largest single quarter revenue generation in the company's history.
  • The company attributed the strong revenue growth to growing existing accounts, onboarding of new clients in recent months and expansion into growth geographies such as Latin America and Asia.
  • 2Q21 Adjusted EBITDA is estimated expected to be $1.3M compared with a $0.76M loss in 2Q20, while operating profit is likely to be $0.6M versus a $1.44M loss in prior year quarter.
  • Ofer Eitan, Zoomd's CEO, stated, "The visibility into our organic growth in the upcoming months, combined with our integration of the Performance Revenues acquisition and current M&A discussions, lead us to maintain our 2021 revenue growth guidance of 30% to 40%."
  • The company expects to release the 2Q21 financial results in August 2021.
