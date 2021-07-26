Casey's General Stores gains after BMO Capital Markets points to fuel margin benefit

  • Casey's General Stores (CASY +1.5%) tracks higher after BMO Capital Markets upgrades the retailer to an Outperform rating after having it slotted at Market Perform.
  • Analyst Kelly Bania and team expect valuation expansion for Casey's as investors gain comfort in a more sustainably strong fuel margin outlook.
  • "We think the c-store industry is poised to continue pushing fuel margins higher over time, offsetting other industry pressures. This more-bullish outlook for fuel margins combined with CASY's initiatives to improve in-store margins, and a stronger M&A outlook, increases our confidence that CASY will meet or beat its 8-10% EBITDA growth target," reads the bullish view on Casey's.
  • BMO assigns a price target of $235 to Casey's, which is a 12X forward earnings multiple vs. 10X previously. The average Wall Street PT on Casey's is $219.00.
  • Last month, Seeking Alpha author Discount Fountain gave a favorable view on Casey's.
