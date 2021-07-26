Translate Bio climbs to a five-month high after Street-high target from Roth
Jul. 26, 2021 12:13 PM ETSanofi (SNY)SNYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The shares of Translate Bio (TBIO +10.0%) have reached the highest level since February after Roth analyst Tony Butler estimated a Street-high target for the stock noting its valuation discrepancy compared to rivals in mRNA-based shots.
- With a buy rating on Translate Bio, Butler raised the price target to $45 from $28, implying a premium of ~50.0% to the last close.
- Translate Bio has a $2.3B market cap compared to $140.1B and $68.1B in recent S&P 500 component Moderna and Pfizer’s German partner in COVID-19 vaccine development, BioNTech, respectively.
- Both companies at the forefront in the COVID-19 vaccine race have outperformed the clinical-stage biotech company Translate Bio in the year so far, as shown in the graph.
- Butler expects the company to release Phase 1 data for COVID-19 vaccine candidate this quarter and estimates $700M in cash as of mid-June.
- Previously, Wall Street analysts were concerned about the prospects of Translate Bio and Arcturus Therapeutics after rival mRNA-based vaccine developer CureVac announced a lower-than-expected efficacy level for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.