Translate Bio climbs to a five-month high after Street-high target from Roth

Jul. 26, 2021 12:13 PM ETSanofi (SNY)SNYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Coronavirus or sars-cov-2 virus cell with messenger RNA or mRNA and syringe on blue background 3D rendering illustration with copy space. Vaccination or vaccine, immunity, pandemic, science, medicine, medical technology concept.
libre de droit/iStock via Getty Images

  • The shares of Translate Bio (TBIO +10.0%) have reached the highest level since February after Roth analyst Tony Butler estimated a Street-high target for the stock noting its valuation discrepancy compared to rivals in mRNA-based shots.
  • With a buy rating on Translate Bio, Butler raised the price target to $45 from $28, implying a premium of ~50.0% to the last close.
  • Translate Bio has a $2.3B market cap compared to $140.1B and $68.1B in recent S&P 500 component Moderna and Pfizer’s German partner in COVID-19 vaccine development, BioNTech, respectively.
  • Both companies at the forefront in the COVID-19 vaccine race have outperformed the clinical-stage biotech company Translate Bio in the year so far, as shown in the graph.
  • Butler expects the company to release Phase 1 data for COVID-19 vaccine candidate this quarter and estimates $700M in cash as of mid-June.
  • Previously, Wall Street analysts were concerned about the prospects of Translate Bio and Arcturus Therapeutics after rival mRNA-based vaccine developer CureVac announced a lower-than-expected efficacy level for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
