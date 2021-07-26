Equinox Gold surges as Los Filos mine operations restarted

  • Equinox Gold (EQX +5.8%) bounces off YTD lows after saying it restarted operations at the Los Filos mine in Mexico, with the removal of a blockade by unionized employees.
  • While operations have resumed, the company says some members of a local indigenous community remain camped near the Guadalupe and Bermejal open pits, disrupting mining activities there.
  • Equinox suspended Los Filos operations last month in seeking a long-term solution with the union and community members who were demanding higher payments than were contractually agreed.
  • Equinox has forecast FY 2021 production at Los Filos of 170K-190K gold equiv. oz. at all-in sustaining costs of $1,330-$1,390/oz., its highest-cost mine.
  • Los Filos has coped with several blockades over the years, including last September.
