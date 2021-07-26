Benefit Street Partners and Capstead Mortgage to merge into Franklin BSP Realty Trust
Jul. 26, 2021 12:16 PM ETFranklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (FBRT), BENBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor20 Comments
- Non-listed REIT, Benefit Street Partners Realty Trust (BSPRT) and Capstead Mortgage (CMO +7.5%) entered into a definitive merger agreement wherein stockholders will receive a cash payment equal to a 15.75% premium to Capstead's diluted BV/share and shares of BSPRT common stock calculated on an adj. book-for-book basis.
- The book values for Capstead and BSPRT used to calculate the cash consideration and exchange ratio will be set on a date prior to the closing of the transaction.
- Based on June 30 adj. BV/share, implied cash payment would be $0.99/share and total value would be $7.30/share indicating an implied 20% premium to the last price on July 23.
- The combined company will be called Franklin BSP Realty Trust and will transition into commercial mortgage loans where BSPRT is focused; BSPRT's external manager, Benefit Street Partners (subsidiary of Franklin Resources (BEN +1.9%)), which has ~$32B under AUM as of June 30, will manage the combined company.
- Transaction closure is expected in Q4 thereby making the combined company the fourth largest commercial mortgage REIT with ~$2B of pro forma equity common stock trading on NYSE under the new symbol, "FBRT".
- A $100M common stock repurchase program will be available post-closing to support the combined company’s common stock trading.
- Also, BSPRT will assume Capstead's $100M in unsecured borrowings maturing in 2035 and 2036 and $258M of issued and outstanding 7.50% Series E cumulative redeemable preferred stock, which will be exchanged for new preferred shares of the combined company with the same terms.
- The combined company stock will have a 6-month lock-up for ~94% of shares of BSPRT common stock.