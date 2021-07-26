Benefit Street Partners and Capstead Mortgage to merge into Franklin BSP Realty Trust

  • Non-listed REIT, Benefit Street Partners Realty Trust (BSPRT) and Capstead Mortgage (CMO +7.5%) entered into a definitive merger agreement wherein stockholders will receive a cash payment equal to a 15.75% premium to Capstead's diluted BV/share and shares of BSPRT common stock calculated on an adj. book-for-book basis.
  • The book values for Capstead and BSPRT used to calculate the cash consideration and exchange ratio will be set on a date prior to the closing of the transaction.
  • Based on June 30 adj. BV/share, implied cash payment would be $0.99/share and total value would be $7.30/share indicating an implied 20% premium to the last price on July 23.
  • The combined company will be called Franklin BSP Realty Trust and will transition into commercial mortgage loans where BSPRT is focused; BSPRT's external manager, Benefit Street Partners (subsidiary of Franklin Resources (BEN +1.9%)), which has ~$32B under AUM as of June 30, will manage the combined company.
  • Transaction closure is expected in Q4 thereby making the combined company the fourth largest commercial mortgage REIT with ~$2B of pro forma equity common stock trading on NYSE under the new symbol, "FBRT".
  • A $100M common stock repurchase program will be available post-closing to support the combined company’s common stock trading.
  • Also, BSPRT will assume Capstead's $100M in unsecured borrowings maturing in 2035 and 2036 and $258M of issued and outstanding 7.50% Series E cumulative redeemable preferred stock, which will be exchanged for new preferred shares of the combined company with the same terms.
  • The combined company stock will have a 6-month lock-up for ~94% of shares of BSPRT common stock.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.