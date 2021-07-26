Midday Hot Stocks: AON, WLTW merger scraped; RICK buys new clubs; CHKP falls on earnings; SIX gets upgrade; MKTW extends post-SPAC gains
- A couple of merger deals sparked notable moves during Monday's midday action. A failed deal in the real estate sector sent shares of Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) reeling. Meanwhile, a sizable acquisition in the adult entertainment world gave a boost to RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK).
- Earnings remained a major theme as well, ahead of some marquee tech announcements after the close. During intraday action, Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) suffered some profit-taking after the release of its quarterly results.
- In other news, Six Flags (NYSE:SIX) posted a gain after a positive analyst comment. MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) added to the advance it posted following its successful public debut last week.
- Moving in the other direction, Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) dropped following the release of clinical trial data.
- Aon (NYSE:AON) has terminated its deal to acquire Willis Towers Watson. The news came as the companies were unable to reach an agreement with regulators to assuage antitrust concerns.
- Willis Towers will receive a $1B termination fee from Aon. Still, WLTW dropped nearly 10% in intraday trading. AON was up about 9%.
- RCI Hospitality rallied on news that it has reached an agreement to acquire 11 new adult nightclubs across six states. The purchase price for the deal is $88M. RICK jumped nearly 15% on the news.
- Check Point Software announced quarterly profits that beat analysts' consensus. Revenue rose 4% to $526M, also topping expectations amid rising fears of ransomware attacks.
- Yet, CHKP dropped in intraday trading following the earnings release. Shares slipped about 2.7%.
- The slide followed a notable run-up headed into the report. CHKP climbed nearly 8% in the month preceding the earnings release, rising to a multi-month high in the process.
- Six Flags Entertainment ticked higher by about 3.6% in Monday's midday action. The advance came after Wedbush raised its rating on the stock to Outperform. The bullish call came amid increased confidence in the near-term prospects for the amusement park operator.
- Last week, financial-information firm MarketWise came public as part of a SPAC deal. It rose on its first day of trading. Shares continued their advance in Monday's intraday action, rising about 6.5% and setting a new high of $12.
- Share of Denali Therapeutics dropped about 15% in intraday trading. This followed the release of interim data from a phase 1/2 trial of its experimental drug DNL310 as a potential treatment of Hunter syndrome.
