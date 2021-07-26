Indonesia's GoTo is said in talks to raise as much as $2B ahead of public listings
Jul. 26, 2021 1:01 PM ETGrab Holdings Limited (GRAB), LYFT, UBERTCEHY, V, BABA, BTNB, GRAB, FB, PYPLBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Indonesia's GoTo, the Internet company created through the merger of ride-sharing firm Gojek and e-commerce co. Tokopedia in May, is said in talks to raise as much as $2B ahead of public listings at home and in the U.S.
- GoTo has started talks to raise $1B-2B at a valuation of $25B-30B, according to a Bloomberg report. GoTo is planning an IPO in Indonesia this year before it lists in the U.S.
- GoTo was last valued at $18B, according to the report. GoTo investors include Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), and Visa (NYSE:V).
- The potential fundraising news comes after Southeast Asia’s leading super app Grab Holdings (GRAB) agreed to a deal in April to go public through SPAC Altimeter Growth (NASDAQ:AGC) in a transaction that valued Grab at almost $40B.
- In addition, last week Peter Thiel-backed SPAC Bridgetown 2 (NASDAQ:BTNB) confirmed a deal to take Singapore's PropertyGuru public.
- Also see from last June, Facebook and PayPal invest in Indonesian ride-hailing, payments app.