Chevron nemesis lawyer found guilty of criminal contempt in Ecuador case
Jul. 26, 2021 12:54 PM ETChevron Corporation (CVX)CVXBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor52 Comments
- Disbarred U.S. lawyer Steven Donziger, who spent nearly 30 years battling Chevron (CVX +1.9%) over alleged pollution in the Amazon rainforest, is found guilty of criminal contempt charges stemming from a lawsuit brought by the company.
- Donziger won an $8.6B judgment against Chevron in 2011 from a court in Ecuador on behalf of a group including indigenous people, but a U.S. federal judge ruled in 2014 that the award was achieved through fraud, bribery and extortion, blocking Donziger and his clients from collecting it.
- He was charged with criminal contempt in defying court orders, including to turn over evidence in the lawsuit, and the U.S. District Judge today found Donziger guilty of all six charges against him.
- The judge's 2014 findings were reiterated in a disciplinary decision against Donziger in New York, where he was disbarred last year.
