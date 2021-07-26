Ryanair up, confident bookings will return to normal Summer 2022
Jul. 26, 2021 1:10 PM ETRyanair Holdings plc (RYAAY), RYAOFBy: SA News Team
- Ryanair Holdings' (RYAAY +2.2%) stock is up after reporting superior earnings per share for the quarter ended June 30 of -$1.64, beats by $0.40.
- The company said that it was impossible to provide meaningful guidance for the rest of the year, citing the uncertain environment caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but did note that it expected to fly between 90 million and 100 million passengers during their fiscal year, up from previous expectations at the lower end of 80 million to 120 million passengers. The pre-pandemic peak was 149 million passengers.
- "If there is no adverse COVID development and we exit the pandemic this autumn, I would be confident that into ... summer 2022, we will be carrying more passengers than we did pre-COVID," said CEO Michael O'Leary.
- Ryanair Group expects to have a lower cost base due to its 200 new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft over the next four years, along with being able to provide lower fares and capitalize on growth opportunities.
