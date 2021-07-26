London-listed MaxCyte releases terms for U.S. IPO, valuing biotech firm at up to $1.3B
Jul. 26, 2021 1:07 PM ETMaxCyte, Inc. (MXCT)MXCTBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor
- MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT) released details Monday for a planned U.S. IPO that will make the biotech dual-listed in New York and London while valuing the firm at up to $1.3B.
- The company wrote in a revised S-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it intends to sell 12M shares in an $11.50-$13.50/share range, with the stock listing on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “MXCT.”
- MaxCyte added that it’s granted underwriters the option to buy as many as 1.8M extra shares for overallotments.
- However, the company said that it plans to continue trading on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market under the ticker symbols “MXCT” and “MXCN.” MaxCyte shares fell 6% in London to close at 940 pence on the news.
- All told, MXCT expects to have about 96.7M shares outstanding following its U.S. initial public offering, or 98.5M if underwriters fully exercise their overallotment options.
- That will value the company at about $1.1B to $1.3B on a non-diluted basis, depending on how many overallotment shares underwriters buy and where the stock prices within its expected range.
- The company expects to net some $136.5M if the IPO prices at its $12.50 midpoint. That will rise to $157.4M at the midpoint if underwriters fully exercise their overallotment options.
- MXCT wrote in its S-1 that it expects to use the money to expand such things as R&D, manufacturing and sales and marketing.
- MaxCyte develops hardware, software and work processes to help researchers temporarily increase cell membranes’ permeability. That allows scientists to deliver genetic material, proteins and other molecules into living cells to create “engineered” cells capable of treating diseases.
- MXCT wrote in its S-1 that this so-called “cell therapy” has “emerged as one of the fastest growing and most promising treatment modalities to address a host of human diseases.
- MaxCyte said research firms raised $19.9B in 2020 to fund their work and have more than 3,400 cell therapies under development. The firm added that its customer base includes the U.S. National Institutes of Health and 20 of the top 25 pharma firms.
- And while MXCT lost money in both 2019 and 2020 profitable, its revenues rose and losses narrowed last year:
- MaxCyte’s existing investors include Casdin Capital and Paris-based Sofinnova Partners.
