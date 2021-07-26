Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna expanding vaccine trials in children to detect rare side effects - NYT
Jul. 26, 2021 By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Pfizer (PFE +0.3%)/BioNTech (BNTX -0.4%) and Moderna (MRNA -3.2%) will expand the size of ongoing COVID-19 vaccine trials in children ages five to 11 to detect potential rare side effects, The New York Times reports.
- The trial expansions come at the urging of the FDA.
- The agency informed the companies that the size and scope of their pediatric studies were inadequate to detect rare side effects in mRNA vaccines.
- The FDA has asked that 3,000 children in the age group be included in the studies.
- Earlier this month, the European Medicines Agency said it was investigating a rare link between heart inflammation and mRNA vaccines.