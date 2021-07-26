Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna expanding vaccine trials in children to detect rare side effects - NYT

Jul. 26, 2021 1:10 PM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA), BNTX, PFEBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor121 Comments

Pfizer Makes $1.95 Billion Deal With U.S. For Future COVID-19 Vaccine
Jeenah Moon/Getty Images News

  • Pfizer (PFE +0.3%)/BioNTech (BNTX -0.4%) and Moderna (MRNA -3.2%) will expand the size of ongoing COVID-19 vaccine trials in children ages five to 11 to detect potential rare side effects, The New York Times reports.
  • The trial expansions come at the urging of the FDA.
  • The agency informed the companies that the size and scope of their pediatric studies were inadequate to detect rare side effects in mRNA vaccines.
  • The FDA has asked that 3,000 children in the age group be included in the studies.
  • Earlier this month, the European Medicines Agency said it was investigating a rare link between heart inflammation and mRNA vaccines.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.