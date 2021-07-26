UPS Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 26, 2021 1:10 PM ETUnited Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- UPS (NYSE:UPS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.81 (+31.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $23.17B (+13.2% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects average daily volume of 25.0 million
- Over the last 2 years, UPS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 18 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- UPS shares were down 2.5% after Fedex released its Q4 earning on June 24.