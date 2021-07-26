Pentair Q2 2021 Earnings Preview

Jul. 26, 2021 1:17 PM ETPentair plc (PNR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Pentair (NYSE:PNR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.80 (+35.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $912.55M (+27.9% Y/Y).
  • Analyst expects consumer solutions net sales of $543.2M and Industrial & flow technologies net sales of $349.4M
  • Over the last 2 years, PNR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • The company has seen its share price rise by nearly 61.3% over the past 12 months. For the year to date the company's shares have gained more than 28.9% in value year to date.
  • The company's stock remained relatively flat 0.26% on April 22 following Q1 earnings release.
  • Recently in Jun.10, Pentair had raised Q2, full-year guidance.
