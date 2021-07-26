EV stocks: Lucid Motors impresses in debut, Tesla earnings on tap
Jul. 26, 2021 By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Lucid Motors (LCID +11.0%) is holding on to its gain after trading as a separate entity today for the first time. Lucid's NASDAQ debut coincides with a mixed day overall for the electric vehicle sector.
- Within the auto sector, Lucid's market cap of $42B slots in between Ford at $55B and Ferrari at $39B.
- EV gainers in afternoon trading include Proterra (PTRA +7.4%), Workhorse Group (WKHS +5.1%), Hyliion Holdings (HYLN +2.6%) and Lightning eMotors (ZEV +1.8%).
- Notable decliners include Faraday Future Intelligent (FFIE -8.9%), TuSimple Holdings (TSP -7.8%), Full Truck Alliance (YMM -7.8%) and Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS -3.3%).
- The biggest news for the electric vehicle will arrive after the closing bell when Tesla (TSLA +3.5%) reports earnings and updates guidance. Analysts have been increasing their estimates on Tesla into the report.