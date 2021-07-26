EV stocks: Lucid Motors impresses in debut, Tesla earnings on tap

NASDAQ building at night in Time Square
lucky-photographer/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Lucid Motors (LCID +11.0%) is holding on to its gain after trading as a separate entity today for the first time. Lucid's NASDAQ debut coincides with a mixed day overall for the electric vehicle sector.
  • Within the auto sector, Lucid's market cap of $42B slots in between Ford at $55B and Ferrari at $39B.
  • EV gainers in afternoon trading include Proterra (PTRA +7.4%), Workhorse Group (WKHS +5.1%), Hyliion Holdings (HYLN +2.6%) and Lightning eMotors (ZEV +1.8%).
  • Notable decliners include Faraday Future Intelligent (FFIE -8.9%), TuSimple Holdings (TSP -7.8%), Full Truck Alliance (YMM -7.8%) and Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS -3.3%).
  • The biggest news for the electric vehicle will arrive after the closing bell when Tesla (TSLA +3.5%) reports earnings and updates guidance. Analysts have been increasing their estimates on Tesla into the report.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.