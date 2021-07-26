Centene Q2 2021 Earnings Preview

  • Centene (NYSE:CNC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.37 (-42.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $30.11B (+8.6% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, CNC has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • The company's shares, which have gained nearly 23% YTD, rose more than 1% in reaction to reporting a Q1 earnings beat and FY forecast raise, on April 27.
  • Seeking alpha contributor Daniel Petersen called Centene "an undervalued stock in an expensive market", and said that stock is currently offering "attractive double-digits" in annual growth from its current share price, last month.
  • Seeking Alpha Ratings Screener on the healthcare industry showed that Centene had taken the lead among managed care organizations with a bullish rating, according to data as of June 15.
