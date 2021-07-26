Ecolab Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 26, 2021 1:29 PM ETEcolab Inc. (ECL)ECLBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.22 (+87.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.11B (+15.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ECL has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 7 downward.
- The company's stock was down -3.70% on April 27, the day it reported its Q1 earnings.