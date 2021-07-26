Entegris Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 26, 2021 1:31 PM ETEntegris, Inc. (ENTG)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.79 (+31.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $537.97M (+20.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ENTG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.