CommVault Systems Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Jul. 26, 2021 1:32 PM ETCommvault Systems, Inc. (CVLT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.52 (+2.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $181.71M (+5.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CVLT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.