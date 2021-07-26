PACCAR Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 26, 2021
- PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.39 (+223.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.5B (+103.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PCAR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- The company's stock declined -2.21% on April 27, the day it reported its Q1 earnings.