PACCAR Q2 2021 Earnings Preview

Jul. 26, 2021 1:37 PM ETPACCAR Inc (PCAR)PCARBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.39 (+223.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.5B (+103.7% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 1 year, PCAR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.
  • The company's stock declined -2.21% on April 27, the day it reported its Q1 earnings.
