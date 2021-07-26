Tech majors arrive this week: Microsoft Q4 Earnings with focus on Azure growth, Teams
Jul. 26, 2021 1:55 PM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.92 (+31.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $44.3B (+16.5% Y/Y) led by pandemic driving rising demand for Microsoft products
- Product-wise revenue: Productivity and Business Processes revenue is estimated at $13.97B, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing revenue estimated at $16.43B and $13.87B respectively.
- Operating income is seen at $17.32B.
- Capex is pegged at $5.39B.
- Fast growing cloud platform, Azure will be the focus for investors with the product category become highest revenue contributor; in FQ3 Azure revenue surged 50%; also analysts believe Teams, which has now joined the other platforms in adoption for online learning and jobs, will likely gain higher momentum in this quarter.
- Over the last 2 years, MSFT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 26 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 24 upward revisions and 1 downward.
