Xerox Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 26, 2021 1:40 PM ETXerox Holdings Corporation (XRX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Xerox (NYSE:XRX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.37 (+146.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.72B (+17.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, XRX has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- In June, the company has acquired document solutions provider Document Systems to expand U.S. SMB solutions.