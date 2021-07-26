Polaris Q2 2021 Earnings Preview

Jul. 26, 2021 1:44 PM ETPolaris Inc. (PII)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Polaris (NYSE:PII) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.17 (+66.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.11B (+39.7% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expects gross margin rate of 23.6%.
  • Over the last 2 years, PII has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.