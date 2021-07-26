Polaris Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 26, 2021 1:44 PM ETPolaris Inc. (PII)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Polaris (NYSE:PII) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.17 (+66.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.11B (+39.7% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects gross margin rate of 23.6%.
- Over the last 2 years, PII has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward.