Archer-Daniels-Midland Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 26, 2021 1:46 PM ETArcher-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)ADMBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.02 (+20.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $18.23B (+12.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ADM has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Analysts expect Ag services & oilseeds revenue estimate $14.52B, while corn processing volume estimate 4.30M; effective tax rate estimate 15%.
- Earlier in the day, Archer-Daniels buys the largest producer of plant-based protein in southern Europe.
- The company's stock rose +3.07% on April 27, the day it reported its Q1 earnings.