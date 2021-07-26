Lamb Weston FQ4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 26, 2021 1:48 PM ETLamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.42 vs. -0.01 year ago and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $924.37M (+9.1% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects adjusted EBITDA of $156.6M.
- Over the last 2 years, LW has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- Earlier in July, the company announced to invest $415M in a new processing facility in Idaho.