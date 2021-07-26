Sirius XM Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 26, 2021 1:52 PM ETSirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 (+40.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.06B (+10.2% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects adjusted EBITDA of $643.3M.
- Over the last 1 year, SIRI has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward.