JetBlue Airways Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 26, 2021 1:55 PM ETJetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU)JBLUBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.74 (+63.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.44B (+569.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, JBLU has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- In June the company noted that it expects Q2 revenue to decline 30%-33%.
- The company's stock declined -2.19% on April 27, the day it reported its Q1 earnings.