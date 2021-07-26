Triton International Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 26, 2021 1:57 PM ETTriton International Limited (TRTN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.96 (+127.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $372.43M (+15.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TRTN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.