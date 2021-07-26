Sherwin Williams Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 26, 2021 2:02 PM ETThe Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW)SHWBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Sherwin Williams (NYSE:SHW) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.59 (-63.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.39B (+17.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SHW has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Analysts expect capital expenditure estimate $110.1M (range $75M to $136M).
- In June, the company raised its Q2 and FY 2021 guidance backed by strong demand.