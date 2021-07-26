Hubbell Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 26, 2021 2:11 PM ETHubbell Incorporated (HUBB)By: SA News Team
- Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.16 (+15.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.17B (+23.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HUBB has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.