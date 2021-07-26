Graphic Packaging Holding Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 26, 2021 2:12 PM ETGraphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK)By: SA News Team
- Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.28 (+7.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.69B (+5.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GPK has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward.