MSCI Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 26, 2021 2:16 PM ETMSCI Inc. (MSCI)MSCIBy: SA News Team
- MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.31 (+30.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $490.25M (+19.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MSCI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- The SA Quant rating on MSCI is Neutral, while the Wall St. average rating is Bullish.
- "Given the firm’s initiatives and historical profitability driver trends, it is more likely the company will meet analyst expectations of stable returns and moderate growth, which would still suggest equity downside is warranted", writes Altimetry in recent bearish article.