Cloudflare hits out at Amazon Web Services costs
Jul. 26, 2021 Cloudflare, Inc. (NET)
- Last Friday, Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) posted a blog post criticizing Amazon Web Services for the "egregious" fees charged to customers moving their data out of AWS services.
- "AWS was a huge step forward in terms of flexibility and scalability, but a massive step backward in terms of pricing," wrote Cloudflare management.
- Cloud providers typically let customers put data into the cloud for free but charge to retrieve that data, which is called a data egress.
- Cloudflare provides its best estimates of AWS's effective markup for egress bandwidth on a per region basis. For example, in the U.S. and Canada customers are estimated to pay a markup of 80 times Amazon's costs.
- The public shots fired at Amazon echo comments made during a House Judiciary Committee report last year, which said high egress fees are one of several ways cloud providers "lock in customers."
- "The only rationale we can reasonably come up with for AWS’s egress pricing: locking customers into their cloud, and making it prohibitively expensive to get customer data back out. So much for being customer-first," said Cloudflare last week.
- Amazon Web Services accounted for $13.5B of Amazon's total $108.5B in first-quarter sales this year. The platform's leading position in the global cloud infrastructure market puts it in prime position for regulatory scrutiny.
- Amazon's new CEO Andy Jassy was formerly head of the cloud platform.