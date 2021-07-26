Cloudflare hits out at Amazon Web Services costs

Jul. 26, 2021 2:20 PM ETCloudflare, Inc. (NET)NETBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor38 Comments

Location Pin Nevigation Icons on World Map Polygon Graphic Background with Connected Lines
blackred/iStock via Getty Images

  • Last Friday, Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) posted a blog post criticizing Amazon Web Services for the "egregious" fees charged to customers moving their data out of AWS services.
  • "AWS was a huge step forward in terms of flexibility and scalability, but a massive step backward in terms of pricing," wrote Cloudflare management.
  • Cloud providers typically let customers put data into the cloud for free but charge to retrieve that data, which is called a data egress.
  • Cloudflare provides its best estimates of AWS's effective markup for egress bandwidth on a per region basis. For example, in the U.S. and Canada customers are estimated to pay a markup of 80 times Amazon's costs.
  • The public shots fired at Amazon echo comments made during a House Judiciary Committee report last year, which said high egress fees are one of several ways cloud providers "lock in customers."
  • "The only rationale we can reasonably come up with for AWS’s egress pricing: locking customers into their cloud, and making it prohibitively expensive to get customer data back out. So much for being customer-first," said Cloudflare last week.
  • Amazon Web Services accounted for $13.5B of Amazon's total $108.5B in first-quarter sales this year. The platform's leading position in the global cloud infrastructure market puts it in prime position for regulatory scrutiny.
  • Amazon's new CEO Andy Jassy was formerly head of the cloud platform.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.