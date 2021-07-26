Is Advanced Micro Devices set for strong Q2 earnings?
Jul. 26, 2021 By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.54 vs $0.18 in Q220 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.61B (+87.0% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects Adjusted gross margin of 47%.
- Over the last 2 years, AMD has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 28 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 27 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- The semiconductor company is in the process of acquiring Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) in an $35B all-stock deal, which has already received an unconditional approval from the European Union, and is awaiting approval in China. On July 06, it was reported that the deal will see a Phase Two review by Chinese antitrust regulators.
- AMD peer Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) reported its Q2 financial results last week, with EPS and revenue exceeding estimates owing to continued strength in Client Computing Group. The company raised its full-year 2021 guidance.
- Recent analysis by SA contributors has been bullish of AMD shares. One analysis suggests that AMD will continue its outperformance as the company benefits from an hourglass model where market share is moving from Intel to AMD steadily.
- Another analysis suggested that AMD will take substantial market share in the server space. Yet another SA contributor suggest that the chipmaker will report impressive revenue growth for 2Q21 due to beneficial shifts in product mix, and could see more than $5.0B in free cash flow next year.
- The company's stocks were down 0.23% on April 27, when it reported its Q1 results.