Stanley Black & Decker Q2 2021 Earnings Preview

Jul. 26, 2021 2:39 PM ETStanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, July 26th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.89 (+80.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.23B (+34.3% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, SWK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • The company has seen its share price rise by nearly 34.0% over the past 12 months. For the year to date the company's shares have gained more than 14.4% in value year to date.
  • The company's stock remained relatively flat 0.7% on April 28 following Q1 earnings release.
