LVMH brands set record sales and profits
Jul. 26, 2021 2:49 PM ETLVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (LVMHF), LVMUYLVMHFBy: SA News Team7 Comments
- Luxury goods group LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF -0.0%) saw several of its top brands, such as Vuitton, Dior, and Fendi, set record sales and profits for the first half of 2021.
- Total sales for the group reached €14.7B ($17.4B), 14% above pre-pandemic levels. Net profit increased 62% from 2019 and was 10 times higher than the first-half of last year. Both revenue and earnings per share surpassed analyst expectations.
- Fashion and leather goods, LVMH's largest segment, was up 74% from 2019.
- Finance chair Jean Jacques Guiony said that LVMH had "room for manoevre" on margins and would be able to invest more into their brands without hurting profitability.
- The group maintains a similar outlook for the year as they continue their strategy of strengthening their current brands and partnering with others, such as their recent stake in luxury fashion designer Off-White's brand.