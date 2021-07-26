Can 3M overcome recent downgrades for strong Q2?
Jul. 26, 2021 3:01 PM ET3M Company (MMM)MMMBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor5 Comments
- 3M (NYSE:MMM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.28 (+28.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.59B (+19.6% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects healthcare net sales of $2.15B and capital expenditure of $495.4M.
- Over the last 2 years, MMM has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- 3M has been hit by two downgrades in July. Wolfe Research downgraded shares to 'Underperform' from 'Peer Perform' with a $215 price target, with a more challenging growth outlook for 3M through H2 2021 and into 2022 due to weakening short cycle end markets and elevated pandemic-related comps in the Safety, Consumer and Healthcare segments. Credit Suisse also downgraded 3M shares to Neutral from Outperform with a $212 price target, saying upside could be limited given uncertainty related to legal and environmental issues and their effects on earnings.
- The industrial company ended May with a legal victory when a Florida jury sided with 3M in a case related to design defects in earplugs used by the military. The trial was the second to address allegations 3M hid design flaws and failed to instruct the military in proper use of the earplugs. 3M lost the first trial with a $7.1M verdict against it.
- The company's stocks were down 2.60% on April 27, when it reported its Q1 results.