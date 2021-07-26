ThredUp rallies after growing total addressable market with Remix deal
Jul. 26, 2021 2:58 PM ETThredUp Inc. (TDUP)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- ThredUp (TDUP +4.6%) trades higher after firing off some M&A with an acquisition of Remix Global for $28.5M.
- Wells Fargo calls the acquisition compelling with ThredUp widening the company's global total addressable market opportunity.
- With resale only in early innings in the U.S. and Europe, analyst Ike Boruchow expects there is long runway for global industry growth as resale plays into three key themes of sustainability, value, and the shift to e-commerce. The deal is seen as a significant growth opportunity for ThredUp.
- "We are encouraged at comments that Remix will remain an independent business and that Remix management will be incentivized over the next four years via their RSUs," adds Boruchow.
- Wells Fargo lifts its price target on ThredUp to $32 from $26, assigning an 8X multiple to 2022 revenue assumptions.
- 8 out of 9 research firms covering ThredUp have a Buy-equivalent rating on the online retailer or better.
